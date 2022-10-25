Bee County town is at risk of losing its only post office

Mineral needs someone to step up and take charge of its satellite post office, which lets its residents get mail more easily than driving to another city.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the small Bee County community of Mineral, it's not unusual to see people walk into the local church with a package in their hands and come out without it.

But the package isn't charity -- it needs to be mailed. And the only place to do that in Mineral is in the post office inside the Mineral Baptist Church.

However, Mineral is in danger of losing its post office when outgoing postmistress Catherine Vanecek leaves at the end of this year.

While she said it's been a labor of love to take the reins from her mother, who was the town's former postmistress, it's time for her to move on.

"It's really time for me to be home with my family to be able to play with my grandkids and help out with my husband, with his mother, and my home responsibilities," she said.







Vanecek took the job on several months ago. The job requires her to commutes an hour each way, which she also did in order to care for her mother, who recently died of cancer.

The community is hoping someone will step forward to apply for the job. If not, the post office likely will close.

Mineral is located just north of Beeville, and while it only has 50 residents, people who live there said many of its citizens are too old or too sick to travel to get their mail.



"It's just a convenience to a lot of people that otherwise are going to have to drive quite a ways to get anything -- get stamps, get service," said David Sparkman who retired to a spot just outside of Mineral with his wife to enjoy the country life.

He said losing the only post office will be a hardship.

The church has been a staple of Mineral for more than a century, and the post office has been here for decades.

Residents here are hoping that tradition continues.

Bee County Commissioner Dennis DeWitt tells 3NEWS and church deacon Frank Massey said the satellite post office also was in danger of closing some 20 years ago.