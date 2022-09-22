Bee County sheriff concerned about drugs packaged to attract children

Some of the drugs found Wednesday were packaged in clear bags, but a considerable amount were found in packages with cartoon characters on them.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bee County sheriff is worried about drugs being packaged to look enticing to children.

A social media post from the Bee County Sheriff's Office said officials confiscated drugs, weapons and money from a home just north of Beeville during a Wednesday drug bust.

Some of the drugs were packaged in clear bags, but a considerable amount were found in packages with cartoon characters on them.

"What concerned Sheriff Southmayd the most was the fact that these drugs were packaged with cartoon characters on them in an apparent effort to make them appealing to children," the post said.

These aren't the only drugs seemingly targeting children in the U.S.

The DEA also recently warned parents that rainbow-colored fentanyl pills have been circulating, which may be appealing to younger crowds.

"The leading cause of death between 18-year-olds and 45-year-olds is opiate poisoning and overdoses. That is more deaths than car wrecks, suicides and COVID," said Richard T. Sanchez, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the McAllen Drug Enforcement Administration.

Sanchez says drug traffickers are making fentanyl disguised as sidewalk chalk, sugar cubes and candy.

