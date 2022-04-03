Beeville celebrates the arrival of new Starbucks

Many people hope that the Starbucks is only the beginning of economic growth for the City.

BEEVILLE, Texas — People in Beeville lined up for their favorite drinks at the new Starbucks location.

The much anticipated grand opening happened Friday. Jenn Dubose, a Bee County resident who drove in to try out the new location, said it was more than a new option for drinks, but a a good sign for the community.

"I think it's good, we definitely need more growth here in town, so it's awesome," Dubose said. "I think it's going to bring a lot more jobs, and hopefully more people coming into the community for community growth."

Beeville City Manager, John Benson said that the new location is a strong indicator of the growing market.

"Anytime a company like Starbucks makes a corporate decision to open a store in Bee County, they're recognizing the market here. So it's exciting to have that recognition in that regard," Benson said.