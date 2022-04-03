Beeville celebrates the arrival of new Starbucks

BEEVILLE, Texas — People in Beeville lined up for their favorite drinks at the new Starbucks location.
The much anticipated grand opening happened Friday. Jenn Dubose, a Bee County resident who drove in to try out the new location, said it was more than a new option for drinks, but a a good sign for the community.
"I think it's good, we definitely need more growth here in town, so it's awesome," Dubose said. "I think it's going to bring a lot more jobs, and hopefully more people coming into the community for community growth."
Beeville City Manager, John Benson said that the new location is a strong indicator of the growing market.
"Anytime a company like Starbucks makes a corporate decision to open a store in Bee County, they're recognizing the market here. So it's exciting to have that recognition in that regard," Benson said.
Many people hope that the Starbucks is only the beginning of economic growth for the City.