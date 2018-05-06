Outstanding choir students from A.C. Jones High School in Beeville will be performing in Carnegie Hall in New York City on the weekend.

The trip for the students will be the first time that many have traveled outside of Texas.

When Choir Director Cesar Galaviz was in high school, he got the chance to perform at Carnegie Hall, and now Galaviz wants the same for his students.

"For them to travel so they can see that there's more out there, then they can see that they can do so much more for themselves and their family," Galaviz said.

Choir student Anthony Pena wants to compose music one day professionally, and have never left Texas he feels this experience will be vital to his music career.

"To have a conductor who has conducted multiple All-State choirs, like invite us to sing with him in Carnegie Hall, that's like the number one place," Pena said.

Valeriia Kalinnikova has been outside of Texas before; she's an exchange student from Russia.

Kalinnikova loves Beeville and her choir family, but never expected it to bring her to new york city.

"I've always wanted to go to New York, and now I am going to perform in Carnegie Hall. It makes me so happy," Kalinnikova said.

The students will not only perform while in New York but also watch a show on Broadway and visit the 9/11 memorial site.

