Beeville City Hall, police station to be demolished, turned into green space

City officials announced they had bought the two story Dan Hughes Oil Company building to serve as the new city hall and police department.

Beeville's City Hall complex has been in a rundown state for years -- which is leading to it's eventual demolition.

That's because the city is moving to 208 East Houston Street between the Walgreen's and H-E-B. The building served as the corporate headquarters for the Dan Hughes Oil company.

Now the 33,000 sq. ft. facility will now be home to the new city hall.

Beeville Mayor Brian Watson announced the purchase of the new city hall as he wrapped up his state of the city address at the country club Thursday. He said the move was decided out of innovation.

"Our current city hall is in disrepair. We’ve had several pipe leaks. We’ve had mold," he said. "We’ve had all sorts of issues and it’s time to get into a new space. So to have the ability to move into a building like the Dan Hughes building, it’s really a godsend.”

Beeville City Manager John Benson showed 3NEWS around the inside of the new massive two-story facility. Benson said it’s going to take some time to renovate it so that the police department and other city offices can move in.

"All of our community interaction as far as customers, permitting, utility payments, municipal court, police development services will all be in this building. So it literally is a one stop shop for residents," he said.

Benson and Watson agreed that allocating over $850,000 for the building was a great deal. Watson even pointed out that it was at least $1 million below the asking price.

Now, the current city hall and police department will be demolished and turned into green space. The fire department will remain on that site.

