CHRISTUS Spohn Beeville hosts vaccine clinic, no appointment needed

BEEVILLE, Texas — CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital - Beeville will be giving COVID-19 vaccines today, no appointment required.

The clinic will be first-come, first-served and will begin at 9 a.m.

The vaccine clinic is for Phase 1A and 1B residents. Those 16 and older with underlying health conditions such as diabetes will be able to get vaccinated.

Hospital officials ask that patrons enter on Galloway Drive off of 181 access road, not Hillside Drive.

