BEEVILLE (KIII NEWS) — John Brockman from Beeville snapped this photo of Jason Puga and Robert Cisneros a few days ago.

Brockman is a retired professor from Coastal Bend College, he worked worked there from 1973 to 2007.

He happened to be at this Sonic in Beeville when he saw Puga and Cisneros taking a break at one of the "stalls" of the fast food restaurant.

The picture was posted onto Facebook by Sylvia Garcia-Smith, a Beeville photographer this weekend and it has already gone viral, it's been seen by 56,000 people and has been shared 665 times!

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII