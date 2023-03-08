Beeville FD receives new $415,000 fire truck

​The fire department got the new truck thanks to a grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville Fire Department received a brand new $415,000 fire engine on Thursday.

The fire department got the new truck thanks to a grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service. Beeville Fire Department Fire Chief Bill Burris said the new truck will allow first responders to carry more water to scenes.

"The other trucks we have didn't carry that much. We relied on tankers, but now with this 1,500 gallons you'd be surprised how much water you could put out," he said.

The fire department applied for the grant back in 2012.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!