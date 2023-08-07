Beeville Fire Department in need of more volunteers

Not every volunteer has to fight fires. Beeville Fire Chief Bill Burris says each role is equally important.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville Fire Department is in need of more firefighters, they are working with one of the lowest numbers of volunteers the department has seen in years.

After 48 years of service, Beeville Fire Chief Bill Burris has seen many changes at the department. He says throughout the U.S. volunteer fire departments are struggling with their numbers to retain volunteers.

"Back when I first got in, in the '70s and '80s, volunteers were strong," he said.

Changes in department personnel has had the largest impact.

He explained, "generations after generations, it's declining, and I don't know why it's declining."

He's seen many volunteers come and go. But not enough of them stay.

"We have about 48 members right now," Burris said. "We're allowed 70. So we're down quite a bit."

President of the Beeville Fire Department Lisa Tindol spoke with 3NEWS and said, "There is a job for everyone here. I think about it in a way, I would hope someone would respond, if it was my family."

Not every volunteer has to fight fires. But Burris says each role is equally important.

"Drive the trucks, help on rehab," he said. "Change out air bottles, keep everyone hydrated with water and everything, but there's something for everybody in the department to do."

"It could be your neighbor, it could be your brother," Tindol said. "It could be your mother so I'm hoping somebody does it for my family, as well as what I do for other families."

The Beeville Fire Department is always looking for more volunteers. They invite anyone who is at least 18 to go by the station and observe their training that takes place on Tuesdays at 7:30pm.

