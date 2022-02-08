Beeville Fire Department responds to 'huge' junkyard fire outside of Odem

If you see a large plume of smoke coming from San Patricio County, several area fire departments are responding to a large fire near Odem.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — If you see a large plume of smoke coming from San Patricio County, several area fire departments are responding to a junk yard fire near Odem.

According to a social media post from the Beeville Fire Department, they are assisting San Patricio County to get the blaze under control.

BFD and South Bee County Fire Dept requested for mutual aid in San Patricio county for a huge junk yard fire just... Posted by Beeville Fire Department on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Smoke can be seen from the Beeville area as commuters drive by.

There is no word as to the cause of the fire at this time. This is a developing story, stay with 3News as we keep you updated.

