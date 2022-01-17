Beeville Fire Department tackles multiple brush fires, other departments called to assist

A total of 21 fire apparatus's were used to aide in extinguishing the fire on Ellis Road which took up around 200 acres of land.

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Beeville Fire Department had their hands full as they had to extinguish a grass fire that occurred off of Deaf Smith Road.

According to a social media post from the Beeville Fire Department, Monday was a all hands on deck situation.

Authorities were advised that the fire was getting close to structures, and at that point requested help from Bee County, Skidmore, and Papalote Fire Departments.

While fighting the initial brush fire another fire broke out along Corrigan Road. After fighting the current fire an all county fire department request was made as assistance was need at both fires.

A total of 21 fire apparatus's were used to aide in extinguishing the fire on Ellis Road which took up around 200 acres of land.

