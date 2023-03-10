Beeville State of the District shows off culinary students' talent, as well as its schools' progress

State lawmakers were on-hand for the event, and the high school's choir and band performed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville Independent School District put on their very first state of the district event and lawmakers along with other officials showed up to the high school to check out the festive experience.

The school's mariachi band performed for the crowd, as did the band and choir.

BISD Chief of Staff Erika Vasquez welcomed everyone to the special event, which had state lawmakers such as StateTexas Sen. Morgan LaMantia and State Rep. J.M. Lozano in attendance.

Superintendent Travis Fanning gave everyone the highlights of all the hard work educators and staff have put in throughout the year. The last Academic Accountability Rating the district received was a B+.

"This is a great event for us because we get to do several things," Fanning said. "Number 1, showcase our students and their talents. And see a lot of the programs that are happening. So, our community and legislators can see their tax dollars at work."

Other highlights were the 19-to-1 average student-to-teacher ratio, along with a starting pay for new teachers of $51,800.



The district's culinary students put on a feast fit for a king.

