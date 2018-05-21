It was once home to one of the Coastal Bends three Naval Air Stations. Chase Field is now long gone, but the City of Beeville continues to honor its military heritage.

They're demonstrating just that by honoring their area veterans.

"We are very proud of our veterans here. We have over 11 monuments within the City of Beeville," Beeville Main Street Director Michelle Clark Trevino said.

Now Beeville is adding yet another way to honor their veterans. They are adding banners that proudly wave along the city's main street.

"This is the way of Main Street's of giving back," Trevino said.

The community of Beeville is one of just 89 towns in Texas that are recognized as Main Street communities, a title that has to be earned.

"Not anyone can just hold that title, and so we try to preserve our downtown buildings," Trevino said. "We try to make it an activity for people to come back downtown and try to get them active and try to create economic development."

The idea of honoring all Beeville veterans was born out of the 2016 shootings in Dallas. Trevino saw the banners during a visit.

"It really struck my heart that, you know, wow, they're remembering these men that served in the tragedy that they had, and so I came back and thought let's do something," Trevino said. "We have our military and that's how I wanted to do it."

More than 30 military tribute banners of living and deceased Beeville veterans line the city's main street. They hope to get more participation.

"The only criteria is that you have to have had to have lived in Beeville or currently live in Beeville, and we've had persons that have sent in their photos and applications all the way from Dallas," Trevino said.

Trevino said the banners are made to last about five years and once taken down, they will be returned to the vets or their families.

The cost is $50. If you would like to have your Beeville veteran honored, fill out the application below.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII