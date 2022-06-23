Beeville ISD begins clear bag policy ahead of 2022-2023 school year

According to a social media post from Beeville ISD, the policy will apply to all school campuses and facilities.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In an effort to keep school grounds safe for students and faculty, Beeville Independent School District will be implementing a clear bag policy.

The policy will begin with the 2022-2023 school year.

According to a social media post from Beeville ISD, the policy will apply to all school campuses and facilities, which include:

A.C. Jones High School's Veterans Memorial Stadium, baseball and softball fields, gymnasium and auditorium.

Moreno Junior High School's football field/stadium, gymnasium and auditorium.

Hampton-Moreno-Dugat (HMD), Fadden-McKeown-Chambliss (FMC), and R.A. Hall (RAH) gymnasium, cafeteria/auditorium and playgrounds.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.