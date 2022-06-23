Beeville ISD begins clear bag policy ahead of 2022-2023 school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In an effort to keep school grounds safe for students and faculty, Beeville Independent School District will be implementing a clear bag policy.
The policy will begin with the 2022-2023 school year.
According to a social media post from Beeville ISD, the policy will apply to all school campuses and facilities, which include:
- A.C. Jones High School's Veterans Memorial Stadium, baseball and softball fields, gymnasium and auditorium.
- Moreno Junior High School's football field/stadium, gymnasium and auditorium.
- Hampton-Moreno-Dugat (HMD), Fadden-McKeown-Chambliss (FMC), and R.A. Hall (RAH) gymnasium, cafeteria/auditorium and playgrounds.
