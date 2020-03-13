CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend school district is starting a new program that would allow students to enjoy more educational opportunities than they have now.

The Beeville Independent School District is hoping to raise funds for the Education Foundation, which would help students take field trips to places like the Texas State Aquarium and museums. The district currently has a similar program, but it's geared primarily toward athletics.

"I think a large group have either been ignored or forgotten about and we just want to make sure they're not," Trustee Darryl Martin said.

Martin is a member of the board who is working to offer equal opportunities for the students in the area. They are accepting donations from community members and even those outside of the city to help get the program started.

