Beeville ISD requiring face masks on campuses

The district said masks will be required in all indoor facilities.

BEEVILLE, Texas — Beeville Independent School District is requiring face masks on all campuses, according to a social media post by the district.

The district said the masks will help keep students and staff safe during the ongoing COVID-19 surge.

Masks were previously highly recommended on campuses, but not required, according to the district's website.

As of Jan. 7, the district had 22 active COVID-19 cases between students and staff.

Beeville officials are not requiring certain types of masks, but the Center for Disease Control said N95 or KN95 masks used by health-care workers are best to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In updated guidance posted late Friday afternoon, CDC officials removed concerns related to supply shortages and more clearly said that properly fitted N95 and KN95 masks offer the most protection.

However, agency officials noted some masks are harder to tolerate than others, and urged people to choose good-fitting masks that they will wear consistently.

“Our main message continues to be that any mask is better than no mask,” Kristen Nordlund, a CDC spokeswoman, said in a statement.

