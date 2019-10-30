BEEVILLE, Texas — A Beeville, Texas, family surprised their kids Wednesday with tickets to Game 7 of the World Series.

The Cox family surprised their two kids at school Wednesday morning with a poster reading "Get your backpack and let's go! You're going to the World Series!"

10-year-old Caden Cox along with little sister Carlee were all decked out in their full Astros gear. Little did they know that in just a few hours, their parents would pick them up from school and hit the road to Houston.

