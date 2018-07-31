Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Beeville man who police said was behind a drive-by shooting was arrested last Friday.

Police said 38-year-old Raymond Lockett was arrested after shots rang out along the 1000 block of North Avenue B inside Beeville city limits. Police said the car drove past the residence and fired shots in the direction of a home. One man was hit by a bullet, but was treated and released at the scene.

Officers gathered evidence and quickly caught up with the suspect at home on Sylvia Street. He was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of deadly conduct.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII