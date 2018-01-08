Beeville (KIII News) — A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of S. Adams Street.

Beeville Police Department said five individuals were detained at the scene and two suspects were arrested. The victim reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to the torso and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The two suspects who were arrested face charges of murder and aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

