Beeville blacksmith competes on History Channel's 'Forged in Fire'

Jeremy Gonzales joined First Edition live to discuss what the experience was like and what to expect when you tune in.

BEEVILLE, Texas — A local blacksmith will be featured on the History Channel tonight after competing on a national competition show.

"Forged in Fire" tests some of the best in the field as they attempt to re-create some of history's most iconic edged weapons. The contestant who survives the elimination rounds and wins the episode's contest earns $10,000 and the title of Forged in Fire champion.

You can watch Jeremy compete tonight at 8 p.m. on the History Channel.

