Beeville man Agapita Castellano sentenced to 65 years in prison after shooting Rocky Vela in a fight over Castellano's sister

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was sentenced to 65 years in prison after a Bee County jury convicted him of involuntary manslaughter in the death of another man in September 2022.
Beeville Police Department Chief Kevin Behr said Agapita Castellano was convicted in the death of Rocky Vela after the two men reportedly got into a fight over Castellano's sister.
Vela died of his injuries in a local hospital several days after the shooting.
Castellano also was sentenced to a concurrent 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the case, Behr said.
