CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Beeville man and his father are now resting in Miami, Florida after spending the last few days on the road headed to see Super Bowl LIV.

On Sunday, February 2nd, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the 54th Super Bowl at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Eidan Cano Jr. says his dad, Danny Cano, is one of the biggest 49ers fans around. Cano said his dad went to Super Bowl XLVIII in New Orleans, in which his team lost, but they're hopeful for a different outcome this time around.

"I figured I would make his dream come true and take him to the Super Bowl and hopefully see his favorite team win," Cano said.

The family took off on Wednesday, stopping in Houston, Biloxi, Missippi, and arriving in Miami on Friday night.

If the name sounds familiar, this isn't the first time Eidan Cano has done something sweet for his sports-loving family. In the fall, he took his aunt, a huge Astros fan, to Game 1 of the World Series.

RELATED: 82-year-old Astros fan shares World Series Game 1 experience

Cano says they'll be picking up their tickets at the box office on Saturday morning, as they anxiously await game time.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: