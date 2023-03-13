Beeville officials hoping to cut unemployment rate by continuing businesses growth in the area

Economic leaders are working on a number of projects that could land the area even more manufacturing and retail businesses.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beeville officials believe their unemployment numbers are going to start heading down if more companies like NEO Industries decide to locate out at Chase Field.

The NEO facility is under construction, and once finished, the company will be working closely with the Steel Dynamics plant in Sinton, Texas.

Bee Area Partnership President and CEO Randy Seitz said brining NEO Industries to Beeville will only help in boosting the economy.

"NEO Industries is a chrome plating company that is a supplier to Steel Dynamics in Sinton. In fact a major supplier. So, all of the dies that Steel Dynamics uses needs to be chrome plated. The chrome plating will be done right here in Bee County,” he said.

Once the company’s facility at Chase Field is up and running, it will provide around 60 well-paying jobs.

Seitz said he has even more companies looking to locate their businesses to Bee County.

"What I have in the hopper is, I'm in negotiations with a food distribution company. I am in negotiations with another manufacturing company. We’ve got a couple of great retail opportunities we’re taking a look at. So, every year we seem to be recruiting a couple of new companies to Bee County, which is helping to keep our unemployment rate low,” he said.

Beeville City Manager John Benson told 3NEWS that there will be a residual impact from those industries coming to the area.

"An increase in sales tax from shopping, eating out. Those employees increased employment, and it will benefit the housing market. Which in turn, becomes property tax and it will increase our property tax revenue," he said.

Benson said that NEO Industries wanted to lease one of the buildings at Chase field -- but there’s no room. That's because the old navy base has 95% of the buildings leased.

Benson said there’s 1,900 acres of property in Bee County. He, along with other officials are sure that more companies are going to want to be part of the growing industrial complex.

