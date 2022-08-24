Beeville PD honors fallen K-9, funeral arrangements in process

Tajfun served the department faithfully and assisted in numerous drug seizures during his tenure, according to Beeville police.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a sad day Tuesday as the Beeville Police Department mourned the loss of department K-9 Tajfun.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Tajfun was discovered by his handler, officer Thomas Dozier, non-responsive in his kennel, according to a social media post from Beeville police.

Animal Control Services were called to the location to confirm that Tajfun had died. An examination is being conducted to determine his cause of death.

Tajfun served the department faithfully and assisted in numerous drug seizures during his tenure, according to the Beeville police.

Funeral arrangements are being made for Tajfun through Trevino's Funeral Home in Beeville. The department said they will keep the public informed as more details become available.

END OF WATCH NOTIFICATION It is with heart felt sorrow and sadness that the Beeville Police Department must report... Posted by Beeville Police Department on Wednesday, August 24, 2022

