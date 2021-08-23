Officials: Beeville officer dies from COVID-19 complications Sunday night

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Beeville Police Department lost one of their own Sunday night, the Beeville Police Officer's Association said.
"Our brother in blue fought valiantly but succumbed to his illness tonight," a post to social media said. "Officer Jimenez served the Beeville Police Department with honor and integrity. His smile and laughter will truly be missed. Heaven has gained another guardian angel tonight. Rest easy #5439, we have the rest from here."
The Bishop Police Department, along with officers from several surrounding areas, gathered at Spohn Shoreline Sunday night to pay their respects.
Our condolences go out to Officer Jimenez's family and friends.
