Officials: Beeville officer dies from COVID-19 complications Sunday night

Officer Matthew Jimenez served the Beeville Police Department with honor and integrity, the Beeville Police Officer's Association said.

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Beeville Police Department lost one of their own Sunday night, the Beeville Police Officer's Association said.

"Our brother in blue fought valiantly but succumbed to his illness tonight," a post to social media said. "Officer Jimenez served the Beeville Police Department with honor and integrity. His smile and laughter will truly be missed. Heaven has gained another guardian angel tonight. Rest easy #5439, we have the rest from here."

Our deepest condolences go out to the Jimenez family and the Beeville Police Department. Our brother in blue fought... Posted by Beeville Police Association on Sunday, August 22, 2021

The Bishop Police Department, along with officers from several surrounding areas, gathered at Spohn Shoreline Sunday night to pay their respects.

The Bishop Police Department, along with Officers from several surrounding area Law Enforcement agencies, gathered at... Posted by Bishop Police Department on Monday, August 23, 2021

Our condolences go out to Officer Jimenez's family and friends.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.