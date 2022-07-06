x
Beeville Police: Shooting involving officer near OYO Hotel, avoid area

Credit: KIII

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Beeville Police Department is asking people to avoid the 3600 block of N. Saint Marys Street due to a shooting involving an officer. 

No other information was given. We have a crew headed to the scene and will keep you updated here as more information comes in.

Beeville Police Department is currently investigation an officer involved shooting at the OYO Hotel. Please stay away from the area.

Posted by Beeville Police Department on Wednesday, July 6, 2022

