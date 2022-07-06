Beeville Police: Shooting involving officer near OYO Hotel, avoid area

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Beeville Police Department is asking people to avoid the 3600 block of N. Saint Marys Street due to a shooting involving an officer.
No other information was given. We have a crew headed to the scene and will keep you updated here as more information comes in.
