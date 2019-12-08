BEEVILLE, Texas — Police officers in Beeville, Texas, are doing their part to help make sure every child in their community goes back to school ready to learn.

Wednesday will be distribution day for the Beeville Police Department's annual school supply drive. The Department has been working all summer to collect school supplies and cash donations and they are finally ready to hand them out.

Their focus is on students up to the eighth grade that have similar needs for school supplies.

Parents can get supplies for their children starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Beeville Police Training Center on West Milam Street.

