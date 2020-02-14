BEEVILLE, Texas — The San Patricio Electric Cooperative is reporting an outage in caused by a vehicle accident in Beeville, Texas, early Friday morning -- but until the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department concludes a manhunt in the area, power crews have been advised to stay clear.

It was shortly after 5 a.m. Friday when the San Patricio Electric Cooperative reported on Facebook that 61 of their members were without power off Hackberry, Nopal and Elm Drive in Beeville, Texas. They said the outage was caused by a crash.

However, the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department has advised their work crews to steer clear of the area for now until deputies finish their search of a person in that area.

San Patricio Electric Cooperative We have an outage affecting 61 members off of Hackberry, Nopal and E... lm Drive in Beeville, caused by a vehicle accident. The Sheriff's Department is at the scene of the accident and is conducting a man hunt. They have advised us to stay out of the area for now.

So far they have no estimated time of restoration for the customers without power, but 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: