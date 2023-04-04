Beeville seniors win SkillsUSA state tittle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two seniors at A.C. Jones High School are state champions after competing this past weekend at SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference.
Jordan Gonzalez and Elijah Smith have been learning about all aspects of criminal justice over the course of the school year.
However, this pair found their calling in felony traffic stops.
In order to earn first place, Gonzalez and Smith had to accurately demonstrate their knowledge in the process of, issuing commands, considering officer safety, handcuffing the suspect and securing weapons.
"I may not show it but I feel really excited. Me and my partner, I believe did really good as well as the other competitors," he said.
This is a first for the criminal justice program in Beeville. The team made their first appearance at the state level competition last year, earning the bronze medal.
Both students will enter the military upon graduation. Gonzalez will enlist in the United States Army Military Police and Smith will enlist in the U.S. Marines under their infantry.
