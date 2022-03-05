Beeville woman arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

The driver, Valerie Vasquez, was arrested and faces multiple charges including aggravated assault on a public servant, and theft of property of over $30,000.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Beeville woman is in jail Tuesday evening after leading multiple agencies on a chase.

It was just before lunch time Tuesday when law enforcement officials received multiple calls about a black Dodge driving recklessly through and around Beeville. The vehicle was reportedly going well over the speed limit.

Authorities said the driver eventually crashed into guard rails near a gas station off Highway 351, but continued on avoiding spike strips.

The Beeville Independent School District police department and Texas Department of Public Safety were also called in to help.

The chase eventually came to an end on the town's east side.

Police said the driver of the Dodge, identified as Valerie Vasquez, was arrested and now faces multiple charges including aggravated assault on a public servant and theft of property of over $30,000.

The incident remains under investigation.

