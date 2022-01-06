Man charged with murder after Beeville woman found dead in her home

Joe Gabriel Perez was charged with murder in the death of Juanita Saldivar.

BEEVILLE, Texas — A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in her home in Beeville on Tuesday, Jan. 4, according to Bee County officials.

Bee County Sheriff's Office deputies, along with officials from the Texas DPS, responded to a call about a possible dead person on Houlihan St. in Beeville, officials said.

The body of Juanita Saldivar was found inside her home. An investigation revealed that the woman had been murdered, officials said.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Texas Rangers were able to identify a suspect, Joe Gabriel Perez.

Perez was arrested on murder charges and booked into the Bee County Jail.

This crime remains under investigation.

