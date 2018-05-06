Thanks to two teen boys in Beeville, Texas, an area park has installed a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round. It's part of the "Give Back to Beeville" initiative.

Last year, the magnet school Joe Barnhart Academy wanted to help their students become leaders in their community, so they encouraged each kid to do a project that would have a positive impact in Beeville. When Lucas Ortiz was met with this objective, he knew exactly what he wanted to do.

"My nephew, he's in a wheelchair and he's handicapped, and he can't play at any of the local parks here, so what I tried to do is make a park that is available to him," Ortiz said.

Ortiz and a couple other classmates began to figure out how to make Kohler Park a place his nephew can enjoy. They would go independent studies Teacher Emily Olson's class to work on it, and although she helped them outline what to do, she said they did everything on their own.

"Contacted on their own all of the dealers of all the different equipment they wanted to see. They contacted City Hall," Olson said. "They knew that they need to talk to the Parks Department and they set up those meetings themselves."

When it was time to present in front of Beeville's City Council and the Economic Improvement Board, they hit the ball out of the park.

"So they came out, they did a presentation -- they did a PowerPoint presentation -- and the board loved what they presented and wanted to see it happen," Main Street Director Michelle Trevino said.

The board considered it a quality-of-life project and budgeted $21,000 for the merry-go-round, and it ended up costing less at $ 17,000.

Trevino said the City still has much more in store for Kohler Park.

"Our project also includes more ADA-inclusive playground equipment, new play structures, and also to renew our splash pads with restrooms here at this park," Trevino said.

