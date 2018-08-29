Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The board of trustees for the Behavioral Health Center of Nueces County announced they will be getting a new name Wednesday.

The center will now be called the Nueces Center for Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities.

Board members approved the Center's new name at their scheduled monthly meeting for August. It will go into effect in September.

There has been some concern over the Center's lack of identity and name recognition, and as a result, they've been unable to raise funds. There was also confusion between them and Bayview Behavioral Hospital, which is a separate entity.

The Center's mission is to help local youth and adults with any mental health issues or intellectual and developmental disabilities. They serve 11,600 people in the community per year.

