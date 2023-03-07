Behind the scenes look at putting on the Mayor's Fourth of July Big Bang Firework show

1,600 fireworks will launch from six different platforms in the bay which will all be synced to music for 17 minutes of patriotic goodness.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of spectators will crowd the Corpus Christi Bayfront Tuesday night for the Mayor's Fourth of July Big Bang Fireworks celebration.

3NEWS caught up with the creative minds behind the fireworks show, as they continue to set up, but the planning they say goes all the way back to February.

Island Pyros Owner Marc Crain is in charge of the loud booms and colorful sparkles that will light up over the Corpus Christi Bay.

"It's all choreographed to music, we do it all on computer," he said.

Cain's son Andrew has been in the family firework business since he was a little kid. His favorite part is still hearing all the loud noises and big bangs that end up filling the sky.

An added bonus, this year, the fireworks will be launched from multiple barges positioned in the bay.

"We spend almost a month at the warehouse building things fusing things, making sure all the lighters are in, scripting things to perfection," Marc said. "So when the night comes and we push that button everything goes off the way its suppose to."

Marc said it takes more than just pushing a button.

"Our firing system is all computerized and we sync it through GPS we set our time and when GPS coordinates comes in and the time the show goes and everything is synced," Marc said.

Marc syncs everything together on his computer. He gave 3NEWS a preview.

"So after I come in here and pick out my effects, I drop them into my timeline and put it to the music," Marc said.

1,600 fireworks will be used for the show, each one with it's own assignment. The show is expected to last 17 minutes.

"We just love performing for the crowd and our reward is when you hear the crowd cheering and honking horns the excitement of the crowd that is what it's all about," Marc said.

The fireworks will begin Tuesday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m. along the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

