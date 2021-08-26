Bell Tower coming back to Ocean Drive

The original tower was established in 1976 but due to the corrosive nature in the area, it was taken down.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The iconic bells are back in the Coastal Bend after a long time coming.

According to Pastor Brian Hill, the bell tower has been both an identity and a landmark for First Baptist Church for decades. The original tower was established in 1976 but due to the corrosive nature in the area, it was taken down.

After several years and fundraising efforts, the tower is in the construction stages of going back up for all to enjoy as they cruise down Ocean Drive.

"A lot of people in the community actually donated to our bell tower and they are happy to see it coming back," Hill said.