Bella Luna downtown location closed till further notice after Saturday night crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A popular downtown Corpus Christi restaurant is still picking up the pieces after an SUV drove into it late Saturday night.

Just after 1 a.m. the SUV ran a red light and was hit by oncoming traffic.

The force of that crash caused the SUV to drive into the side of Bella Luna off of Mesquite Street.

Luckily, no one was inside the restaurant when the accident happened.

Officials said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash. Bella Luna's downtown location will be closed until further notice.

