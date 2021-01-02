Beloved Alice ISD teacher passes away

Marin Perez began working with the district in 1978.

ALICE, Texas — Alice ISD officials and students are grieving after a longtime employee of Alice ISD passed away.

Marin Perez began working with the district in 1978. During his 43-year career with Alice ISD, school officials said Mr. Perez touched the lives of hundreds of educators and thousands of students. Many of those students have gone on to teach in Alice and other districts, district officials said.

Marin Perez was a true gentleman who was known for his integrity and his love of teaching. Those close to him also knew him for his quiet wit.

"His passing leaves a void in the district and in all of our hearts. Our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and the community of Alice," a post by Alice ISD said.

"Mr. Perez taught his students to respond to the roll call with, 'It is I.' We are sure as his name was called at his passing, he responded, 'It is I.' "

