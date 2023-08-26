Beloved Miss Fiddler Fest pageant returns after more than 30 years

The "Miss Fiddler Fest" took over the San Patricio Fairgrounds leading up to the fiddler festival happening in September.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Sinton a beloved pageant made its return for the first time in over 30 years.

It's a pageant organizers told 3NEWS that they have been wanting to bring back to the community for years and to finally see it come to fruition was special, something they hope to continue to be able to do.

The pageant director Josh Salinas spoke about the goal of instilling empowerment in the participants regardless of contest outcome.

"10 in San Patricio County there are so many young girls deserve an opportunity like this and there's not very many pageants in our area that would really help and instill empowerment in these young girls, what I try to teach these girls it that it's not just being a winner -- that everybody's a winner - and you're only a winner when you're on stage - when you're off stage, you try to bring everybody back closer together," Salinas said.

Here are the winners from the pageant!

6-8 month category: Scarlet Gonzalez

4-6 year old category: Rosie Jo Suarez

7-9 year old category: Jesselyn Rodriguez

pre-teen category: Ja'Ciella Serenity Richardson

teen category: Cali Gregory,

miss congeniality: Mackenzie Brown

miss fiddler fest 2023: Traci Mclellan

3NEWS wishes a job well done and congratulations to all of the contestants.

The Fiddler's Fest will be on Sept. 8 and 9 in Sinton.

