Beloved Miss Fiddler Fest pageant returns after more than 30 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Sinton a beloved pageant made its return for the first time in over 30 years.
The "Miss Fiddler Fest' took over the San Patricio Fairgrounds leading up to the fiddler festival happening in September.
It's a pageant organizers told 3NEWS that they have been wanting to bring back to the community for years and to finally see it come to fruition was special, something they hope to continue to be able to do.
The pageant director Josh Salinas spoke about the goal of instilling empowerment in the participants regardless of contest outcome.
"10 in San Patricio County there are so many young girls deserve an opportunity like this and there's not very many pageants in our area that would really help and instill empowerment in these young girls, what I try to teach these girls it that it's not just being a winner -- that everybody's a winner - and you're only a winner when you're on stage - when you're off stage, you try to bring everybody back closer together," Salinas said.
Here are the winners from the pageant!
6-8 month category: Scarlet Gonzalez
4-6 year old category: Rosie Jo Suarez
7-9 year old category: Jesselyn Rodriguez
pre-teen category: Ja'Ciella Serenity Richardson
teen category: Cali Gregory,
miss congeniality: Mackenzie Brown
miss fiddler fest 2023: Traci Mclellan
3NEWS wishes a job well done and congratulations to all of the contestants.
The Fiddler's Fest will be on Sept. 8 and 9 in Sinton.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Bishop High School assistant coach killed in car crash
- Body of missing pastor Phillip Loveday found in truck
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- State-supported living center employee arrested for beating man with severe intellectual disability
- Mathis resident claims $1 million Powerball prize
- Here's what that strange 'cloud' was in the night sky in South Texas
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.