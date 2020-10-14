Beloved retired Aransas Pass Police Officer dies

Honorably Retired Officer Israel Perales Jr. died Friday, Oct. 9

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A longtime local law enforcement officer has died.

Israel Perales, Jr. was born in Gregory and served Aransas Pass and Ingleside communities during his law enforcement tenure. He died Friday, Oct. 9, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department.

"He was taken too soon from us," the post said, "Israel was a man that was respected by many, a loving father and an amazing husband."

He was also an avid griller and was famous for his barbeque, the post said.

After retirement, Perales served at Juan Diego Academy in Mission, TX as a guard