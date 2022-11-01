Ben Bolt native Jose Treviño wins first Gold Glove award

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New York Yankees catcher Jose Treviño is officially the best defensive backstop in the American League.
Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that the South Texas native won his first career Gold Glove Award.
Treviño led the American League in pitch framing and defensive runs saved. He also threw out 15 baserunners attempting to steal.
The 29-year-old Treviño was traded to the New York Yankees in April from the Texas Rangers and had a career year, making his first All-Star Game as a reserve. He also had his best year at the plate, hitting 11 home runs with 43 RBI.
Treviño is the third New York Yankees catcher to win a Gold Glove, joining Thurmon Munson and Elston Howard.
Treviño is from Ben Bolt just south of Alice and attended St. John Paul II High School in Corpus Christi. He played for Oral Roberts in college. The Texas Rangers selected Treviño in the sixth round of the 2014 MBL Draft.