Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD transitions to remote learning due to COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ben Bolt-Palito ISD announced on Monday that the district will shift to remote learning due to COVID-19.

Remote learning will begin on Tuesday, December 15 through Friday, December 18.

Teachers and students will return to in person and virtual learning after the Christmas break on Monday, January 4.

All girls and boys basketball practices as well as games will continue this week and over Christmas break.

