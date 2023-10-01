Ben F. McDonald Library celebrates NASA's birthday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The library held a special celebration Saturday in honor of NASA's 65th anniversary the Ben F. Mcdonald location.
Members of the Corpus Christi Astronomical Society were there showing images of the sun and talking about the upcoming eclipse.
Saturday's event was one of four events the library is hosting for kids to learn of the annular solar eclipse.
There were virtual reality headsets for kids to visit the international space station and lots of other activities.
