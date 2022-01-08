Corpus Christi's new Tourism Public Improvement District will begin this month

The new Tourism Public Improvement District begins this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — August is the first month of Corpus Christi's new Tourism Public Improvement District, which was approved by City Council earlier this year.

Local hotel managers of properties with at least 40 rooms agreed to the terms of the district.

The hotels will give themselves a self-assessed 2% levy to help pay for the expanded marketing efforts by Visit Corpus Christi.

City Councilman Ben Molina spoke with 3NEWS about how the efforts will bring people into town for major entertainment events.

"We can get bigger names here, bigger draws that would bring visitors to the City of Corpus Christi," Molina explained. "Hopefully what that means is we have more people staying overnight and enjoying the city and spending their dollars here in our local economy."

The councilman said it will allow Visit Corpus Christi to advertise the city to other areas around the country as well as publicizing internationally.

Corpus Christi is now the sixth city in Texas to implement a TPID. The goal is to encourage visitors and conventions to plan future events in the Coastal Bend.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.