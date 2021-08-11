Benavides ISD cancels school for rest of week due to COVID-19 cases

BENAVIDES, Texas — Benavides ISD has canceled all classes through Friday, August 13 after several positive cases of COVID-19.
The schools will be deep-cleaned and classes will resume on Monday, August 16. There will be no virtual learning at this time.
It is unclear how many cases have been identified at the district.
