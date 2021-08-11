x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Benavides ISD cancels school for rest of week due to COVID-19 cases

The district said there will be no school, in-person or online, until Monday, August 16.
Credit: Benavides ISD

BENAVIDES, Texas — Benavides ISD has canceled all classes through Friday, August 13 after several positive cases of COVID-19.

Benavides Secondary has two additional positive cases. The campuses will be deep cleaned over the next few days. No school or online classes at this time. More information will be sent out soon. Stay Safe!

Posted by Benavides Independent School District on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The schools will be deep-cleaned and classes will resume on Monday, August 16. There will be no virtual learning at this time. 

It is unclear how many cases have been identified at the district. 

RELATED: Corpus Christi ISD reports 49 student, six staff cases of COVID-19 in district

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 