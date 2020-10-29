Benavides ISD shuts down schools due to COVID-19 cases

BENAVIDES, Texas — Benavides ISD has closed their schools after a student and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, a letter to parents from the district said.
Bothe Benavides ISD schools will be closed until at least Nov. 9 to help slow the spread of the virus, the letter said. The schools will be deep-cleaned and disinfected.
Students will go back to remote learning until the schools reopen.
The district says that free COVID-19 testing will be offered at the San Diego Fire Department from 3 - 7 p.m. Another testing site will open on Sunday at Benavides Secondary, near the gym, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
