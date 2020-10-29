x
Benavides ISD shuts down schools due to COVID-19 cases

The district will return to virtual learning until at least Monday, Nov. 9.
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

BENAVIDES, Texas — Benavides ISD has closed their schools after a student and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, a letter to parents from the district said. 

Bothe Benavides ISD schools will be closed until at least Nov. 9 to help slow the spread of the virus, the letter said. The schools will be deep-cleaned and disinfected.

Students will go back to remote learning until the schools reopen. 

The district says that free COVID-19 testing will be offered at the San Diego Fire Department from 3 - 7 p.m. Another testing site will open on Sunday at Benavides Secondary, near the gym, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. 

Credit: KIII
A letter to parents from Benavides ISD.

