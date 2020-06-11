Benavides ISD will continue remote learning until Wednesday, November 11

November 12 students who would like to return to in person can do so. The district will be offering rapid COVID-19 testing at each campus.

BENAVIDES, Texas — Benavides ISD announced the district will continue virtual learning until Wednesday, November 11.

Starting on Thursday, November 12 parents who would like to send their students to school for in person learning may do so.

Students and staff returning to in person learning will have the opportunity to take rapid COVID-19 tests. The tests will be offered at each campus.

The district says the rapid test is a nasal swab and will require parent authorization.

Free COVID-19 testing will also be provided for students, staff and the community on Saturday, November 7 at the San Diego fire station and on Sunday, November 8 at Benavides Secondary on the side of the gym from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For a list of schools in the Coastal Bend with positive COVID cases, click here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.