ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Following the tragic murder of a 29-year-old Rockport woman Rebecca Maloney, her family is planning a benefit in her honor.

Maloney's body was discovered inside a toolbox in Aransas Pass.

The benefit event will be from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Wishbone Lounge in Rockport.

