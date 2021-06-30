More than $60,000 raised in the benefit for fallen DPS Trooper in Corpus Christi

The money will go toward supporting Trooper Chad Walker's widow and their four children.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's an update on the effort to help support the family of fallen Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Chad Walker who was killed in the line of duty in March.

Walker was a DPS Trooper in Groesbeck, TX, but as we learned, he actually started his career in the Coastal Bend.

A benefit held over the weekend in memory of Trooper Walker ended up raising nearly $40,000. Tables and admission raised an additional $24,000.

Organizers auctioned off items like gift cards to fishing and hunting trips, which were donated by local businesses.

The money will go toward supporting Trooper Walker's widow and their four children.

