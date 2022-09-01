Benefit held for Duenes family in wake of shooting

After the senseless killing of Calogero Duenes, the Corpus Christi community has come together to help support his family.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calogero Duenes was a father, husband, and Corpus Christi native who was killed in Humble as he walked to his daughter's birthday party.

In the wake of this tragedy, the community has come together to support his family.

Huerta's Tamales held a benefit and fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 8th to help the family raise funeral expenses. Although the family was not ready to attend, people came from across Corpus Christi to pitch in.

"I just feel for the family," said Dianna Mendes, an attendee who had also lost her husband. "And I left a message to her that things are going to be okay. To trust in God and pray, and find the strength she needs right now."

Both Calogero and Amber grew up in Corpus Christi, and even worked together at Huerta's brick & mortar location as teenagers.

Although the Huerta's Tamales benefit is over, you can still help by donating to the family fundraiser open at gofundme.com.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.