Benefit held for Kingsville teen who was shot last week

Family, friends and members of the community rallied together at 'The Office' in Kingsville to raise money for funeral expenses.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville community came together Sunday to help a family in need. A benefit was held to help the family of a 17-year-old Juan Rolanda Conde who was shot and killed last week.

Kingsville Police say it was during the overnight hours last Tuesday when conde was shot to death inside his home. Later that afternoon conde's mother found him dead in their home on 16th street.

Sunday family, friends and members of the community rallied together at ‘The Office’ in Kingsville to remember the young man, known to many as CJ.



Brisket plates were also sold for 10 dollars each and the money raised is going to Condes mother for funeral and burial expenses.

“The community came together to help this family while they are in need right now, it’s sad he was only 17 years old,” said family member Norma Cortez.

Police Chief Rick Torres tells 3News that it appears Conde was killed sometime during the overnight hours. He also says there are no suspects in this case right now and he's asking for the public's help.

"Hopefully they catch the person who did this and get justice for CJ,” said Cortez.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kingsville Crime Stoppers tip line at 361-592-4636 and calls can remain anonymous.

